The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.25 million, a PE ratio of 164.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Joint has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Joint by 399.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Joint by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Joint in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Joint by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 56,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

