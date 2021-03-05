The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) PT Raised to $54.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $28.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JYNT. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

JYNT stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.25 million, a PE ratio of 164.93 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. On average, research analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Joint by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

