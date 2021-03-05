The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

MCS stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. 32,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $652.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In other The Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

