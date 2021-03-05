The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Michaels Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ MIK opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. The Michaels Companies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $22.30.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.23. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in The Michaels Companies by 159.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 299,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 183,908 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

