The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,314,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281,644 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.58% of The New York Times worth $223,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 191,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,720,000 after purchasing an additional 380,475 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,105,000 after purchasing an additional 556,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The New York Times’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

In other The New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

