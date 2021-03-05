The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 319.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,949 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock opened at $172.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.