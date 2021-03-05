The Progressive Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

The Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by 41.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:PGR traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,835. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

