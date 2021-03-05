The RealReal (REAL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) recently:

3/1/2021 – The RealReal had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/1/2021 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $18.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – The RealReal was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/23/2021 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $33.00.

1/22/2021 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – The RealReal was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

REAL stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The firm had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $532,906.36. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,086,774.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 204,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,230.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 688,256 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,242 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The RealReal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

