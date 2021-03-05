The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $0.35

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $237.88 million and approximately $215.05 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 55.6% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust (CRU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00037790 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 407.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,194 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

