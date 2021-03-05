The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.24. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $528,594.55. Also, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $369,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,650 shares of company stock valued at $24,095,678. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

