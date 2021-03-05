The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Motco acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.58 and its 200-day moving average is $186.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $369,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,650 shares of company stock valued at $24,095,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.