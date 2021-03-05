The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.25 Million

Brokerages predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post $169.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.00 million and the highest is $175.50 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $179.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $673.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $679.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $795.75 million, with estimates ranging from $788.50 million to $803.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after buying an additional 439,533 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth about $6,071,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth about $4,618,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 98.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 184,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth about $3,187,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -403.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

