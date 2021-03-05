The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 250,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $457,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 76,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,661. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

