The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,411,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 52,728 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of The TJX Companies worth $232,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after buying an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,285 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.