The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,799 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk comprises about 5.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.79% of The Trade Desk worth $298,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Trade Desk by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Trade Desk by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $57.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $582.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,025. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 219.23, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $818.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $706.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,907,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,851 shares of company stock worth $165,999,751. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.60.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

