The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,799 shares during the period. The Trade Desk accounts for approximately 5.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.79% of The Trade Desk worth $298,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total value of $6,788,146.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,473,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,851 shares of company stock worth $165,999,751. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded down $57.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $582.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $818.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $706.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.60.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

