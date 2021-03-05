The Transfer Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.92 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One The Transfer Token token can currently be bought for $5.61 or 0.00011503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $589.44 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00056195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.00747115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00025433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00031320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00042353 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a token. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,124,470 tokens. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars.

