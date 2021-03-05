The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Hits New 52-Week High at $153.12

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $153.12 and last traded at $153.11, with a volume of 45364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.02.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.