The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,498,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,256 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of The Walt Disney worth $633,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,852,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $879,120,000 after acquiring an additional 104,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.63. The company had a trading volume of 372,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,419,521. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The company has a market capitalization of $340.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.83 and its 200 day moving average is $152.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

