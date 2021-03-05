The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $188.03 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.32 billion, a PE ratio of -118.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.83 and its 200 day moving average is $152.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

