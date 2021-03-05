The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 490.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.38 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

