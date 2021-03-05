The Wendy’s Company to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Shares of WEN opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,761 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 144.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,724 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.