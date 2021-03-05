The Wendy’s’ (WEN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEN. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.
NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,761 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,724 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
