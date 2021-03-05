The Wendy’s’ (WEN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEN. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,761 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,724 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.