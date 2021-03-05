The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in February

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the January 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Westaim from $3.75 to $4.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $2.11 on Friday. The Westaim has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $302.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

