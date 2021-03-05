The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Holdings Decreased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,655 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.15% of The Western Union worth $13,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 99,644 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Western Union by 32.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 107,647 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 405.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,859 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in The Western Union by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 204,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Insiders have sold a total of 308,561 shares of company stock worth $7,343,710 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Western Union stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

