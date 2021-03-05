The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 107.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,020 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Williams Companies worth $23,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 190,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $24.11 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.