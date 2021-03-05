THEKEY Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $114,397.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007098 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001742 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

