TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Trading 5.4% Higher

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.37. 18,678,742 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 16,464,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $410.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.