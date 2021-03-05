Theta Fuel Reaches Market Capitalization of $728.43 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 62% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $728.43 million and $95.89 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00295964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008234 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00064846 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $988.26 or 0.02029657 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,253,104,000 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

