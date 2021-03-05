THETA (THETA) Market Cap Reaches $4.13 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. THETA has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and $382.45 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be bought for about $4.13 or 0.00008442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded up 32% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.00752548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00025614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00031351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00042845 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003803 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

