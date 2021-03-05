Thomas X. Geisel Sells 8,452 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44.

Shares of NYSE:STL traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,668,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,523. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $44,872,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,294,000 after buying an additional 1,370,086 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,454,000 after acquiring an additional 750,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STL shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

