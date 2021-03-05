Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.81

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$104.81 and traded as high as C$110.26. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$109.32, with a volume of 616,899 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of C$54.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.