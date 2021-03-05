Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Trading 6% Higher

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s share price traded up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $126.87 and last traded at $126.19. 881,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 785,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 113,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after buying an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2,547.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 86,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

