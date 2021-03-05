Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) (LON:THR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91

Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) (LON:THR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,802,290 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £12.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Pilot Mountain tungsten project situated in Nevada; and the Ragged Range project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

