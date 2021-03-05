THORChain Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 29% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $5.54 or 0.00011310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $49.33 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.00461913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00068870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00076684 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00082851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00049773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.19 or 0.00464155 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

