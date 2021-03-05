Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0004 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $20,260.91 and approximately $64,710.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00369328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000162 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

