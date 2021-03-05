ThoreCoin Market Cap Reaches $825.19 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for approximately $9,519.26 or 0.19500000 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $825.19 million and approximately $52,999.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.92 or 0.00460752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00068587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00076661 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00082918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00049779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.18 or 0.00465380 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

