ThreeFold Reaches Market Cap of $1.68 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $14,376.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One ThreeFold token can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.04 or 0.00471194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00069366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00078189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00083792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.90 or 0.00468795 BTC.

ThreeFold Token Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars.

