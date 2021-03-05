Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the January 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of THMG stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.29. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.
