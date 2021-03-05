Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the January 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of THMG stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.29. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

