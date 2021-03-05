Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $76.44 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

