TigerCash Achieves Market Cap of $726,278.45 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $726,278.45 and approximately $6.63 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.48 or 0.00318740 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.