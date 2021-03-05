TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Cap Reaches $54.06 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $54.06 million and $4.02 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.18 or 0.00754109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00031461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00042883 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

