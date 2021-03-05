TokenPay (TPAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $883,813.16

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $883,813.16 and approximately $252,041.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,631.42 or 1.00259226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00038557 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00087199 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003412 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,029,682 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

