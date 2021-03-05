Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the January 28th total of 213,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKOMY opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tokio Marine has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tokio Marine will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

