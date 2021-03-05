Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

