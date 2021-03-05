Tolar (TOL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Million

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Tolar coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tolar has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tolar has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $26,989.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tolar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.00751771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Tolar Profile

Tolar (CRYPTO:TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 768,953,021 coins and its circulating supply is 223,815,125 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tolar’s official website is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.