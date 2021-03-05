Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Toll Brothers worth $22,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock worth $1,596,589. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

TOL opened at $51.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $56.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

