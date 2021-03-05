Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the January 28th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,601 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,344.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,141,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,048 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 368,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $313.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.57. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

