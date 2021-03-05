Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) traded up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 23,481,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 48,783,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $330.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

