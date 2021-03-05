TOP (TOP) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $18.29 million and approximately $460,048.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TOP has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.18 or 0.00754109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00031461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00042883 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

